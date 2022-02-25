Central holds off Sparta in regional semifinals, 47-36

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Central Riverhawks girl's basketball team hosted Sparta Friday night with a spot in the regional finals on the line.
The Riverhawks raced out to a double-digit halftime lead, but Sparta's Macey Oswald kept her team in it. She finished with 10 points for the Spartans.
Central's Brittney Mislivecek made several big plays down the stretch. She led the Riverhawks with 15 on the night.
Central won, 47-36 over Sparta.
The Riverhawks will play at Menomonie on Saturday night. Tip-off is at 7pm.