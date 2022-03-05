 Skip to main content
Central Hoops advances to Sectionals

  • Updated
  • 0
Central BB

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Riverhawks carried the top rank into the Regional competition, but they must get through Tomah to make it to Sectionals.

Central showing why they received that top ranking, building a double digit lead only 3:00 into the game.

Riverhawks Senior Devon Fielding putting on a clinic. He had 19 points entering halftime, as his team led 42-22.

It was much of the same following the break. Riverhawks collecting the 70-44 win at home.

Central advances to face Onalaska on Thursday in the Sectional Semifinal.

Notable Riverhawk: Devon Fielding - 25 pts

