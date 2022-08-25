Central hosts Arcadia on the pitch

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Some early season action features the Central Boys Soccer team hosting 6th-ranked Arcadia on Thursday evening.
Central's Devin Wilkerson got the scoring started quickly for his team, netting goals at in the tenth and twelfth minutes for the early 2-0 lead.
Arcadia would answer back in the eighteenth minute to make it 2-1. And that's where it stayed until the second half.
Riordan Staffaroni nets the first of his two goals in the forty-sixth minute, making it 3-1.
It was all Central after that, with goals coming from Staffaroni, Cody Beitlich, and a third from Wilkerson to complete his hat trick.
Central stuns Arcadia with a 6-1 win.