Central-Logan takes down Sparta in a duel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Central-Logan wrestling team hosted Sparta in an MVC duel on the mats.
Central-Logan would take the duel 42-37 thanks in part to pins from Avin Smith and Noah Nicholson. Central-Logan tallied 5 pins in all.
