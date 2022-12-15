 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central-Logan takes down Sparta in a duel

  • Updated
  • 0

The Central-Logan wrestling team hosted Sparta in an MVC duel on the mats.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Central-Logan wrestling team hosted Sparta in an MVC duel on the mats.

Central-Logan takes down Sparta in a duel

Central-Logan would take the duel 42-37 thanks in part to pins from Avin Smith and Noah Nicholson. Central-Logan tallied 5 pins in all.

You can find complete results here

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you