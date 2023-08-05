Central looks to bounce back with high number of starters returning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central High School football went 4-6 last year, but experience is going to be key in 2023.
The team returns most of their starters from a year ago. That includes six on offense and seven on defense. The Riverhawks will also have around 20 seniors on the club.
Head Coach Mitch Olson says he expects the strength of his team to lie in the trenches with the hope of being in a lot of ball games.
He added that is all starts on the practice field.
"I think for us to have a good year, we've got to come out and be consistent with our effort in practice every single day," Olson said. "There's no cheating the hard work. We fully expect them to come out and have a good fall camp here then be ready to go for the season."
"I think we're going to do pretty good," senior quarterback Peyton Strittmater said. "We're changing some stuff up and we got a couple guys who are athletes and can make plays. I think we'll be alright. We got a couple plays that I can't specify, but we also got a couple new guys who are in different positions. We'll see. If they can perform well at those positions, we'll be alright."
"I feel like we got to go this year," senior linebacker Antoine Hardie said. "Hold teams at a certain standard. Not let them run the ball. Not let them throw the ball. Holding teams that are about 14 and under. I feel like for the defensive side of the ball, we should be good."
Central opens their season before most other teams when they host Eau Claire North on Thursday, August 17.