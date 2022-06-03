Central, Onalaska Boys 4x100 To Meet in State Finals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After a big first day at the WIAA State Track Meet, two Coulee-region rivals are set to meet again on the postseason stage.
"Its not often that you have two local teams make it this far," said Central senior Isaac Dauffenbach.
In the prelims for the boys 4-by-100 meter relay on Friday afternoon, both Central and Onalaska blazed their way to qualifying finishes.
The Riverhawks relay squad posted the 2nd-fastest qualifying to secure their spot in the finals.
"It feels really good to be able to be able to move on to finals. I'm really excited for tomorrow. It's going to be a great time," said Dauffenbach.
Onalaska, on the other hand, had to sweat it out. The Hilltopper boys set a new school record to sneak into the last open spot in Saturday's race.
"We've gotten a lot better. We haven't always run with this crew- we've tried different things throughout the season, trying to give other kids opportunities," said Onalaska junior Sean Gilles. "We only started running from regionals, so I think that chemistry built up pretty fast just in that short time being together."
Both teams say they don't need any extra motivation for the finals, but they admit running against a rival will add a new dimension to the race.
"Of course," said Central senior Cole Lapp. "We don't want to lose to Onalaska. It will push us a little bit harder."
"It's kind of personal I guess," said Onalaska sophomore Braden Burke. "We talk to them every race, we're setting a new PR every meet, and I think it's just that extra bite that they're local. So I think it will add a little something to it."