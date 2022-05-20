Central one step closer to a share of the MVC title with a win over Logan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central and Logan squaring off at Logan. Central needs two more conference wins to take a share of the MVC confernce title with Aquinas.
Central's bats wasted no time getting things going. They scored two runs in the 1st, one in the 2nd, and then blew the game wide open with a eight run 3rd.
Logan added a run in the 4th.
Central cruses to a 12-1 win in 5 innings.
Central will head to Eau Claire North Saturday for a doubleheader.
Their next conference opponent is Tomah on Tuesday May 24th.