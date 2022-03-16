Central relying on balanced scoring heading into state tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Friday afternoon, the Central Riverhawks will return to the WIAA Boy's State Basketball Tournament for the first time since four consecutive appearances from 2016 to 2019.
Back in 2019, the team was led by star guard Johnny Davis. Before that, Kobe King was the center of the lineup.
Central head coach Todd Fergot says the current squad might not have a player with the athleticism of Davis or King, but they make up for that with a balanced scoring attack and great effort on defense.
"Obviously, we don't have the size, in terms of a 6'8 guy in the middle, or the athleticism of a Johnny, per se," Fergor said. "But we're pretty balanced across the board. We're athletic, we're long, and really a lot of changing parts for us. And I think that flexibility has really helped this team succeed to this point."
Central will matchup with Westosha Central at 3:15 on Friday afternoon.
WXOW-TV, WXOW.com, and the Magic of March app carry all the WIAA State Tournament games.