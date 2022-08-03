 Skip to main content
Central seeking a repeat trip to the playoffs

Central ready to contend again in 2022

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW)  Central head coach Mitch Olson is setting the tone for continued success.

The RiverHawks have close to 100 players out for football this fall.

That's a good thing because they will have to replace a very talented senior class from a year ago.

But another batch of roughly 20 seniors is ready to build off last seasons 7-3 record and playoff appearance.

Mason Elston takes over at quarterback on a team that averaged 32 points a game last season.

Central expecting more of the same this fall.

"We've got guys ready to go. Anytime you lose a good senior class you always kind of wonder what you're going to have in return. But we know what we have with his senior class. It's a good group of athletes that love football. They come out and compete. They came out day 1 with a lot of energy and we're just going to sustain that," Olson said.

"We're focusing now on just the little things in practice. I obviously don't expect everybody to be knowing everything to do on the first day. Obviously just getting a little bit better each day, 4 percent better each day," Elston said.

Central will open the season at Eau Claire North on August 19.

