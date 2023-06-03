Central senior soars at state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Central athlete Bennett Fried took home some hardware during the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships.
Due to multiple weather delays, Fried took third in the triple jump late Friday while most were sleeping.
Then, on Saturday, he took third in the Division I long jump, soaring 23-feet, 5.25-inches and beating 21 opponents.
Fried said it was an interesting 12 hours to say the least for the Central senior.
“I’ve never done that before, but that’s something I have always wanted to do,” said Fried. “You watch the Olympics and see when all the lights go out. They get to introduce themselves. That was something that reminded me of that. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do. It was different, but I thought it was a positive experience. I’d totally do that again if I could.”
Click here for more WIAA State Track coverage.