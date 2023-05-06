 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 05/25/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Central soccer ties DeForest 0-0

  • 0
CENTRAL.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The chilly morning seemed to cool off the scoring as Central girls soccer ended their match Saturday with DeForest 0-0.

Riverhawk keeper Lauren Lapp was kept busy, but managed to not allow any goals. The closest chance came when a Norskie shot hit the goal post. Payton Flowers had a tap in off the rebound, but airmailed the ball over the net.

Central's best chance came with four minutes left. Chloe Ackerman had a free kick just outside the box. The shot curled around the defenders, but right into the arms of the goalie.

