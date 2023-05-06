Central soccer ties DeForest 0-0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The chilly morning seemed to cool off the scoring as Central girls soccer ended their match Saturday with DeForest 0-0.
Riverhawk keeper Lauren Lapp was kept busy, but managed to not allow any goals. The closest chance came when a Norskie shot hit the goal post. Payton Flowers had a tap in off the rebound, but airmailed the ball over the net.
Central's best chance came with four minutes left. Chloe Ackerman had a free kick just outside the box. The shot curled around the defenders, but right into the arms of the goalie.