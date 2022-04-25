Central softball shuts out Logan 11-0 in latest chapter of city rivalry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Central rode an explosive offensive performance and a great start from pitcher Carmen Peterson to an 11-0 win over Logan on Monday afternoon.
Peterson threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven Logan batters in the process.
She also knocked in a run with an RBI double.
Alyssa Brickson starred on offense for the Riverhawks. She finished the game 3-4 with two doubles and four RBI's.
With the win, Central now has a 2-6 record on the season, while Logan falls to 4-3.
The two teams will match-up again on Tuesday, with Central acting as the home squad.