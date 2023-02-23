Central takes inter-city battle over Aquinas 62-54

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The regular season came to a close for all boys teams in the city Thursday, and Central ends their's with a 62-54 win over Aquinas.
The RiverHawks sat comfortably with a near double digit lead for most of the second half. Bennett Fried led the way with 21 and Nic Williams added another 18.
The Blugolds made things interesting as they cut the lead to as low as four with under two minutes to go. Andrew Sutton led his club with 18 points of his own.
Aquinas entered foul mode after that, but Central made all their free throws down the stretch to put the game away once and for all.
With their win, Central also clinched a share of the MVC title with Onalaska.
The district playoffs for both teams begin next week.