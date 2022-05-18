Central takes on Holmen in Wednesday night baseball

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Central Riverhawks took the win 10-0, against Holmen in five innings.
The Riverhawks are in the race to tie for the conference title but they need to win their three final conference games.
The first of those games? Against Central.
Top of the second inning, there are two outs and Central's Austin Ziehme hit a fly ball to left field sending both Hunter Hess and Mason Herlitzke made it home; Central took the lead 2-0.
In the next inning, Casey Erickson hit a double to center field sending Mason Elston home for another Riverhawks run.
Central was on a roll, Drew Wonderling hit the ball out to right field, Holmen missed the catch, and Erickson sprinted to home. Central leads 4-0 going into the bottom of the third inning.
In the top of the fourth inning with two outs on the board and Central's Hess was up to bat. He sent it flying out to left field sending not one, not two but three runners home.