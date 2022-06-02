Central's Bennett Fried set to compete in four events at Div. 1 state track meet

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- La Crosse Central junior, Bennett Fried, had his first two seasons of track taken away from him. First by the Covid-19 pandemic, and then by injuries. But this year, he's taking the Coulee region by storm.
At conference, Fried broke a 17-year old meet record with a long jump of 23 feet, 5.5 inches. Then at sectionals, he competed in four events, winning them all. His performances in the long jump, triple jump, 4-by-100 relay, and 4-by-200 relay helped Central take home the team title.
"A lot of form work- jumping over cones, little hurdles, and lifting a lot this year," Fried said when asked about what went into his improvement. "It's really hard to do if you don't have good form. It's kind of like high jump, where you can be really athletic or have a really good ability to jump, but if you don't have the form it's really difficult."
"His athletic abilities, obviously, they speak for themself," said Central head boy's coach Jim Laszewski. "He has confidence going in to everything he's doing. I think he visualizes a lot of things before he does them, right. And I think that kind of pre-meet prep and pre-event prep to come out on competition day is what allows him to excel."
Fried will now compete in each of those events at the Division One state meet. His biggest goal is to make the podium with his relay teammates, who are all seniors this year.
"It's there last chance to do something at state this year," he said. "I know they got there last year, and I've kind of been substituted in this year. And I just want to do as much as I can to make there last season special."