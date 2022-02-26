Champions named in WIAA State Wrestling Tournament

MADISON, Wisc. (WXOW) - Wrestlers and fans have converged on Madison's Kohl Center for 3 consecutive days, all culminating in Saturday night's State Title matches. 6 Coulee region grapplers hope to end their season in the best way possible, claiming the top spot in the state.
Aquinas Sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick has only lost one match the entire season, and he continued those winning ways throughout the Tournament. He claims the first state wrestling title in Aquinas's history with the 11-8 victory. 8 of those points coming in the third period. "I knew I needed something big. He took a bad shot, just there I felt it. Then I hit a head throw and got him on his back."
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig, Jr. claimed his 50th win of the season on Friday morning. He rides that momentum through the tourney, and into his final match-up. He claims the State title with a 6-2 decision Saturday night. "Every state championship feels the same, it's all your hard work paying off. It's a whole year cumulative. Just gota keep working and hope more comes."
West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe entered the Tournament ranked second in the weight class. He has been the higher rank in all his early matches, but must get through the #1 to claim the title. Unfortunately, he ends up on the wrong side of a 6-3 decision and must settle for 2nd place in the division.
The Coulee Region was assured at least one State Title on Saturday. Top-ranked Aiden Brosinski of De Soto squared off with Aquinas's Joseph Penchi in Division 3's 152 class. These two are longtime friends, living only a quarter mile apart from each other. That friendliness was set aside as Brosinski, who has received 3rd place in this tourney the last 2 years, finally claimed his place on top of the podium with a 4-3 decision. "I'm excited. Going out with the win on my Senior year. That's what I wanted...The two best kids in the state live less than a quarter mile from each other, so that's pretty nice"
Westby's Dylan Nottestad claimed 5th in the 220 class in this Tournament last year. Now, he carries the top-rank into the 285 class title bout. It was tied at 1 late in period three, when Nottestad took advantage of a wrong move by his opponent and he gets the takedown to seal the 3-1 decision. "Last year I wanted it so bad but, I just got beat out right away. Fifth was still pretty decent but I wanted first and I'm so glad I got it."