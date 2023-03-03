Championship Saturday is set for WIAA hockey. See the teams playing here

MADISON (WKOW) — The stage is set for the WIAA 2023 State Hockey Tournament Championship games!
Championship Saturday starts at 9:30 a.m. You can watch all of the games live on WXOW or you can watch Saturday's championship games online here.
Check out the championship matchups below.
Boys Division 1
No. 1 Notre Dame takes on No. 2 Verona at around 2:30 p.m.
Boys Division 2
No. 1 New Richmond faces off against No. 3 Oregon at 9:30 a.m.
Girls
No. 1 De-Pere Co-op takes on No. 2 Superior/Northwestern at around 12:10 p.m.