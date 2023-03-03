 Skip to main content
Championship Saturday is set for WIAA hockey. See the teams playing here

  • Updated
WIAA Hockey

MADISON (WKOW) — The stage is set for the WIAA 2023 State Hockey Tournament Championship games!

Championship Saturday starts at 9:30 a.m. You can watch all of the games live on WXOW or you can watch Saturday's championship games online here.

Check out the championship matchups below. 

Boys Division 1 

No. 1 Notre Dame takes on No. 2 Verona at around 2:30 p.m. 

Boys Division 2 

No. 1 New Richmond faces off against No. 3 Oregon at 9:30 a.m. 

Girls 

No. 1 De-Pere Co-op takes on No. 2 Superior/Northwestern at around 12:10 p.m. 

