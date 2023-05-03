 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon or early
evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block
of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under
water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday night.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Check named new Logan boys basketball coach

  • 0
Eric Check (left) is named new Logan boys basketball coach

Logan high school is turning the keys to their boy's basketball program over to Eric Check.

Check was named the new head coach Wednesday.

Check was named the new head coach Wednesday.

The Logan alum takes over a program that has struggled in recent years.

They finished with a 12-14 record last season,

That was their most wins since the 2016-17 season, which was also their last winning season.

But Check is eager to get his hands on a program that he was a part of and also includes his sons.

"One of the things I'm really looking forward to building back here is a culture of grit and perseverance and just an unrelenting effort.  Regardless of whatever skill level we have at the beginning of the season, you should be able to see a difference by the end of the season with the amount of work that's put in and a noticeable improvement," Check said.

Check replaces Sam Zweig who resigned after this past season.

