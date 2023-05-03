Check named new Logan boys basketball coach

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Logan high school is turning the keys to their boy's basketball program over to Eric Check.
Check was named the new head coach Wednesday.
The Logan alum takes over a program that has struggled in recent years.
They finished with a 12-14 record last season,
That was their most wins since the 2016-17 season, which was also their last winning season.
But Check is eager to get his hands on a program that he was a part of and also includes his sons.
"One of the things I'm really looking forward to building back here is a culture of grit and perseverance and just an unrelenting effort. Regardless of whatever skill level we have at the beginning of the season, you should be able to see a difference by the end of the season with the amount of work that's put in and a noticeable improvement," Check said.
Check replaces Sam Zweig who resigned after this past season.