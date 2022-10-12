City girls ready to represent at the WIAA State Tennis Championships

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The city of La Crosse will send a strong contingent to the WIAA State Girls Tennis Championships this weekend.
Central and Aquinas both sending two athletes.
Central is sending their number one doubles team of Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro.
The duo qualified for State after taking third at Sectionals.
Johnson and Barreyro are 22-8 on the season.
Making it to State has been the goal all season.
"It means all the hard work I put in over the summer and during the winter when I would go to Winona, all that hard work has paid off. It's one of my goals and reaching my goals feels very, very accomplishing," said Johnson.
"It means a lot to me. I haven't been doing my best the past couple of years but my first year at doubles is very exciting to finish off my senior season like this," said Barreyro.
Aquinas will have a pair of singles players competing in division 2.
Danica Silcox is 23-3 on the season.
Kate Fortney also qualified for State with a 27-2 record.
Both players will be making their second straight trip to State.
Both will play their first matches Thursday evening.