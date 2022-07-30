Class 1A Legion Baseball State Tournament: Westby/Coon Valley and St. Mary's Springs square off

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Day 2 of the weekend tournament featured 4 games: 2 elimination games in the afternoon, followed by a pair of games in the winners' bracket. The first of the latter featured the local Westby/Coon Valley team facing off against the Ledgers of St. Mary's Springs.
The Ledgers get on the ledger first, driving in 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
Connor Butzler is ready to answer right back though. With 2 men on, he drives a deep pop fly to center. The fielder hauls it in, but it's deep enough to drive in a run.
The St. Mary's Springs bats would not be held quiet for long. The would drive in at least 2 runs in each of the final 3 innings of the game.
The Ledgers claim the 9-2 victory and advance to Sunday's 8:00 pm matchup with Viroqua.
Westby/Coon Valley will play Prairie du Chien Sunday at 2:00 pm in a win-or-go-home game.