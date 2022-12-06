 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coulee Boys Basketball: Panthers travel to Luther to kick off the conference season

  • Updated
  • 0
Luther Basketball
Billy Hatfield

A pair of state-ranked teams opened Coulee Conference play with a marquee match-up.

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - A pair of state-ranked teams opened Coulee Conference play with a marquee match-up. The Panthers, #1 team in Division 3, took the short trip to face the Division 4's #7 ranked Knights.

Carson Koepnick led the scoring for the Panthers with 30, including a perfect 11 of 11 from the charity stripe. Peter Lattos added a double-double to the statline, with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Kodi Miller led the Knights with 33 points. He also went without a miss from the free throw line (6 for 6).

The Panthers escaped with their first conference win after pouring in 97 points in the victory.

97-88 was the final.

West Salem returns home December 9 for a Friday night matchup with Black River Falls. The Knights will welcome Logan on the same night.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you