Coulee Conference Baseball: Norsemen look to end West Salem's winning ways

WESTBY, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Panthers have won 6 straight as they entered Thursday night's matchup on Veterans Memorial Field, while the Norsemen are only one game out of first place.
The Panthers pounce first, notching a single run in each of the first 3 innings, before bringing across 3 runs in the 4th.
The Norsemen finally collect their first hit in the bottom of the 4th, a 2-RBI gap shot from Austin Nundahl.
West Salem gets those right back in the 5th. Carson Koepnick has a 2-RBI base hit of his own. Part of a 3-run rally by the Panthers.
The Panthers clinch a tie for the conference title following the 11-2 victory.
Notable Panthers-
Luke Noel: 2-5, 3 RBI; Carson Koepnick: 2-5, 3 RBI; Chris Calico: 3 hits, 2 RBI; Brett McConkey: 3 hits, 2 RBI
Panthers' next game: 5/20 @ Aquinas 5:00pm
Norsemen's next game: 5/20 @ North Crawford 5:00pm