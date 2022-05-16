Coulee Conference Baseball: Red Hawks host Panthers

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The top-seeded G-E-T Red Hawks welcomed their rivals from West Salem Monday night. The Panthers hope to make up ground in the standings as the season's end draws near.
Chris Calico jumps on the second pitch of the game and takes it deep to left for a leadoff double. The Junior would collect 3 hits on the day, and would eventually score from 2nd to give his team the early 1-0 lead.
The Panthers added another run in the top of the second inning, before the Red Hawks scored 2 of their own in the bottom of the frame. It's all tied up at 2 after 2.
The road team didn't let that last long, as they added another run in third and refused to relinquish the lead.
West Salem grabs the 8-4 road win to improve to 6-3 in conference play.
Panthers' next game: 5/17 vs. Arcadia 4:00pm
Red Hawks' next game: 5/17 @ Regis 5:00pm