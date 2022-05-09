 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 196 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JACKSON               LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, LA CROSSE,
NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, RICHLAND CENTER, SPARTA, TOMAH,
AND VIROQUA.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact western Wisconsin through 1100
PM CDT...

At 1031 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Babcock to Cashton. Movement was east at
40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Sparta, Tomah, New Lisbon, Bangor, Cashton, Necedah, Millston, New
Rome, Fort Mc Coy, Glendale, Leon, Portland, Norwalk, Camp Douglas,
Rockland, Ontario, Wilton, Ridgeville, Kendall and Kelly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for
southwestern and west central Wisconsin.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Coulee Conference Baseball: Viroqua hosts rival Norsemen

  • Updated
  • 0
Westby v Viroqua Baseball

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Westby made the short trip to Viroqua's Historic Park Bowl, where they faced off with the conference-rival Blackhawks. Entering the contest, these teams sat at 2nd and 3rd in the conference, with Viroqua in the lead.

The scoring came early and often in this one. Westby takes advantage of some Viroqua fielding errors to start the game with a 6-run lead.

The Blackhawks answer back with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Norsemen expand the lead again in the next frame.

The home team responds with a 3-run inning in the bottom of the 2nd. It's 8-4 after 2 innings.

The bats went cold for both sides, until the top of the 5th. Westby extends their lead to 10-4 off a Garrett Vatland 2-RBI double.

The Viroqua rally comes up short, and they fall 10-7 to the Norsemen.

Notable Norsemen-

Garrett Vatland: 2-4, 2 RBI; Bo Milutinovich: 3 hits

Notable Blackhawks-

Benny Fergot: 2 hits, 3 RBI; Casey Kowalczyk: 2 hits

Norsemen's next game: 5/12 vs. Viroqua 5:00pm

Blackhawks' next game: 5/10 vs. West Salem 4:30pm

