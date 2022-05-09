Coulee Conference Baseball: Viroqua hosts rival Norsemen

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Westby made the short trip to Viroqua's Historic Park Bowl, where they faced off with the conference-rival Blackhawks. Entering the contest, these teams sat at 2nd and 3rd in the conference, with Viroqua in the lead.
The scoring came early and often in this one. Westby takes advantage of some Viroqua fielding errors to start the game with a 6-run lead.
The Blackhawks answer back with a run in the bottom of the first, but the Norsemen expand the lead again in the next frame.
The home team responds with a 3-run inning in the bottom of the 2nd. It's 8-4 after 2 innings.
The bats went cold for both sides, until the top of the 5th. Westby extends their lead to 10-4 off a Garrett Vatland 2-RBI double.
The Viroqua rally comes up short, and they fall 10-7 to the Norsemen.
Notable Norsemen-
Garrett Vatland: 2-4, 2 RBI; Bo Milutinovich: 3 hits
Notable Blackhawks-
Benny Fergot: 2 hits, 3 RBI; Casey Kowalczyk: 2 hits
Norsemen's next game: 5/12 vs. Viroqua 5:00pm
Blackhawks' next game: 5/10 vs. West Salem 4:30pm