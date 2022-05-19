Coulee Conference Baseball: Viroqua hosts the Knights

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Winona County in southeastern Minnesota... Southeastern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota... Northwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota... Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin... Northwestern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin... Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 951 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Stewartville to Trempealeau, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Trempealeau and Dakota around 955 PM CDT. Galesville and Brice Prairie around 1000 PM CDT. Onalaska and Holmen around 1010 PM CDT. Chatfield around 1025 PM CDT. Dover around 1030 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include North Side Of La Crosse, Lock And Dam 5 A, Camp Decorah, County Roads 6 And 33, Wyattville, Perrot State Park and Ridgeway. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 213 and 276. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 6. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH