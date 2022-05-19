Coulee Conference Baseball: Viroqua hosts the Knights

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Luther baseball team traveled down to the Viroqua Park Bowl hoping to beat the storms as they square off with the Blackhawks Thursday evening.
The Knights get things going early, bringing across a run in the game's opening frame. However, it doesn't take long for the Blackhawks to answer back with a 6-run inning of their own.
Viroqua stretches their lead even further the next inning on a sacrifice fly by Kamden Oliver. Blackhawks up 7-1 after 2.
They never relinquish that lead and go on to win it 14-4.
Notable Blackhawks-
Kamden Oliver: HR, 3 RBI; Benny Fergot: 3 hits, 2 RBI
Blackhawks' next game: 5/20 vs. Royall 4:00pm
Knights' next game: 5/23 vs. De Soto 5:00pm