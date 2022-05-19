Coulee Conference Baseball: Viroqua hosts the Knights

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Winona County in southeastern Minnesota...
Southeastern Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota...
Northwestern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota...
Southeastern Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin...
Northwestern La Crosse County in west central Wisconsin...
Southern Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 951 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Stewartville to Trempealeau, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...
Trempealeau and Dakota around 955 PM CDT.
Galesville and Brice Prairie around 1000 PM CDT.
Onalaska and Holmen around 1010 PM CDT.
Chatfield around 1025 PM CDT.
Dover around 1030 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include North
Side Of La Crosse, Lock And Dam 5 A, Camp Decorah, County Roads 6 And
33, Wyattville, Perrot State Park and Ridgeway.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 213 and 276.
Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 6.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern
Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT
FOR NORTHEASTERN LA CROSSE AND CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES...

At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bangor, or near
Sparta, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near...
Sparta around 950 PM CDT.
Fort Mc Coy around 1000 PM CDT.
Tomah around 1010 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Jackson
Pass, The Valley View Mall, The Coulee Experimental Forest, Highway
162 And County E E, Rockland, Tunnel City and County Roads D E And E.

This includes Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 4 and
40.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 246 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

JACKSON               LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, SPARTA, AND TOMAH.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE CITY OF LA CROSSE UNTIL 1030 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Wisconsin, including the
following county, La Crosse. The city of La Crosse will experience
street flooding.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 831 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
La Crosse, French Island, Highway 33 And Losey Boulevard,
South Side Of La Crosse and North Side Of La Crosse.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Coulee Conference Baseball: Viroqua hosts the Knights

  • Updated
  • 0
Viroqua Luther Baseball

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Luther baseball team traveled down to the Viroqua Park Bowl hoping to beat the storms as they square off with the Blackhawks Thursday evening.

The Knights get things going early, bringing across a run in the game's opening frame. However, it doesn't take long for the Blackhawks to answer back with a 6-run inning of their own.

Viroqua stretches their lead even further the next inning on a sacrifice fly by Kamden Oliver. Blackhawks up 7-1 after 2.

They never relinquish that lead and go on to win it 14-4.

Notable Blackhawks-

Kamden Oliver: HR, 3 RBI; Benny Fergot: 3 hits, 2 RBI

Blackhawks' next game: 5/20 vs. Royall 4:00pm

Knights' next game: 5/23 vs. De Soto 5:00pm

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you