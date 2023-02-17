Coulee Conference Basketball: Luther hopes to stay in the title chase hosting Arcadia

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Knights are currently ranked second in the conference behind the 10-0 Panthers. Before the Monday night meeting with West Salem, Luther must first get through a red hot Arcadia squad to stay in title contention.
The Raiders had a rough start to the season, dropping their first 5 conference games. They have come together to win 8 of their last 9 match-ups and hope to carry the momentum onto the Luther hardwood.
The Knights were dominant from the very tip, building a 14 point lead at halftime (47-33). It was almost the exact same result following the break (48-33) as Luther collects their 9th conference win 95-66.
Kodi Miller had a massive game, collecting 36 points. Isaiah Schwichtenberg was the only other Knight in double digits with 10. Maverick Drazkowski was just one board shy of a double-double for Arcadia, scoring 22 points and 9 rebounds.
Luther will now look forward to Monday's match-up at West Salem, where a shot at the conference title will be on the line. Arcadia will also return to play Monday, February 20 hosting Cochrane-Fountain City.