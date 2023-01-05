Coulee Conference Basketball: Luther seeks first conference win of the year hosting Westby

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Knights have started the season hot, winning 6 of their first 7 games. A win on Thursday would be #200 for Head Coach Brad Schaper.
Luther came out firing, building a 19-2 lead early on. They rode that momemtum to a 41-16 lead at halftime. The home team outscores their opponents by 5 in the second half, to win it 75-45.
Isaiah Schwichtenberg carried the load for the Knights, with 22 points and 3 steals on the night. Logan Bahr added 13 points to the total. Rhett Stenslein led the Norsemen with 15.
Luther will play again Friday, January 6, hosting Viroqua. Westby will hope to right the ship Tuesday, January 10 when they host Wisconsin Dells.