Coulee Conference Basketball: Opposite ends of the conference meet in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Panthers and Blackhawks have complied nearly exact mirror seasons from each other. West Salem is unbeaten in conference play and enter the match-up 20-1 on the year. Viroqua is yet to claim a conference game and has only 1 win this season.
Wisconsin's 2nd-ranked Division 3 team showing their strengths early on in this one, they build a quick 22-4 advantage.
The Blackhawks were outplayed from the tip, as West Salem collects conference win number 10. 84-31 is the final.
Joe Sullivan led the scoring for the Panthers with 13, while Nathan Karr added 11.
West Salem will now look to claim the conference title Monday, February 20 when they welcome the Knights of Luther. Viroqua will play their final regular season game the same night, hosting G-E-T.