Coulee Conference Basketball: Unbeaten Panthers host Arcadia

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - Sitting on either ends of the conference standings, the Raiders hope to pull off a shocking upset in West Salem.
8 minutes into the game, the Raiders had pulled ahead to a 13-19 lead. The Panthers would then go on a 16-1 scoring run and never look back. West Salem advances to 11-0 following the dominant 83-43 performance.
Kyle Hehli and Brett McConkey shared the load for the Panthers, each scoring 15 on the night.
West Salem won't wait long for their next match-up, competing in Saturday's Midwest Players Classic when they will meet Park Center at 7:30. Arcadia will hit the hardwood again Monday, January 16 hosting Whitehall.