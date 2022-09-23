Coulee Conference Football: Blugolds host the Norsemen for Homecoming

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Westby is off to a hot start, entering the Friday night match-up 4-1 against the unbeaten Aquinas squad.
After forcing a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, the Blugolds are threatening just a minute in. The double handoff goes to Damian Lee, who runs in the 22 yard score.
Aquinas showing off their tough defense. Forcing a fumble on the second consecutive Westby drive.
Later in the 1st quarter, Aquinas is going for it on 4th down. Jackson Flottmeyer goes to the air and finds Collin Conzemius in the endzone. 12 minutes into the game, and the Blugolds lead by 20.
The defense look to get involved with the scoring. A blocked punt is grabbed by Isaac Schumacher and taken in for the touchdown.
Aquinas stays unbeaten after blowing away the Norsemen 51-14.