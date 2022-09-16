Coulee Conference Football: Panthers host the Railroaders

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - Altoona looks to get back in the win column after a loss last week, but they must get through a red hot Panthers offense that hasn't lost in conference play.
The Panthers took control of this game early and had no intention of letting it go. They led it 33-6 at halftime.
In the second half, Luke Noel takes advantage of the short field to tack on another score for the home team.
On the ensuing kickoff, Abram Lassen is able to jump on the loose ball to return possession to the Panthers.
West Salem keeping the clock moving with the ruyn game. Chris Calico would break off a 29 yard rush and get pushed out just shy of the goalline. Just 2 plays later, he would punch in the score.
The Railroaders would punch one in on the ground, but West Salem answers right back. Calico takes the kickoff and runs it all the way to the house.
The Panthers run away with the 55-12 victory.