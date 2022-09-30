Coulee Conference Football: Panthers look to extend win streak at home

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - 4 weeks into the conference schedule, the Panthers tied with reigning State Champs Aquinas at 4-0 in conference play. They hope to add another in the win column as they welcome Viroqua Friday night.
Panthers looking to pounce early. 16 yards out, they run a double handoff to Brennan Kennedy who marches in for the score.
Blackhawks head to the air. A short pass is caught by Kayden Sullivan, but he fumbles and it's run all the way back by Luke Baginski.
Not to be outdone, Luke Noel would come up with a scoop and score of his own on the following drive. West Salem leads 19-0.
Adding on in quarter 2. Brett McConkey pitches it to Chris Calico, who finds the sideline and dives for the pylon and the score.
The Panthers remain unbeaten in Coulee Conference play following the 52-14 victory.