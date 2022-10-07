Coulee Conference Football: Red Hawks and Norsemen square off for playoff berth

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Both teams enter Friday's match-up 3-2 in conference play, so the winner will assure their place in the playoffs.
Norsemen facing a third and long just minutes into the game. Garrett Vatland finds the edge and walks it into the end zone for the game's first score.
Red Hawks trying to answer back in Quarter 2. Facing 4th and long, Ben Hilton pulls in a spectacular sideline grab for the first down. Just a few plays later, Cody Schmitz keeps it himself. He runs it in for the short rushing score.
Red Hawks pile it on in the second half. They punch their ticket to the playoffs with the 34-12 victory.