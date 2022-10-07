 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Coulee Conference Football: Red Hawks and Norsemen square off for playoff berth

  • Updated
  • 0
G-E-T Football

Both teams enter Friday's match-up 3-2 in conference play, so the winner will assure their place in the playoffs.

Norsemen facing a third and long just minutes into the game. Garrett Vatland finds the edge and walks it into the end zone for the game's first score.

Red Hawks trying to answer back in Quarter 2. Facing 4th and long, Ben Hilton pulls in a spectacular sideline grab for the first down. Just a few plays later, Cody Schmitz keeps it himself. He runs it in for the short rushing score.

Red Hawks pile it on in the second half. They punch their ticket to the playoffs with the 34-12 victory.

