Coulee Conference Football: Red Hawks host reigning Champs

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds are the State's top-ranked school in Div. 5. They travel to face off with a G-E-T team still seeking their first win.
Blugolds head to the air early, a Jackson Flottmeyer lateral pass goes to Walter Berns, who finds Logan Becker on his way down field for the 51 yard score. Aquinas leads 8-0 early.
The Red Hawk running game was hot in this one. Nate Schindler would cross the goal line 3 times in the first half, helping lead his team to a 22-14 lead at halftime.
The Blugolds returned with a purpose though. Rushing scores by Calvin Hargrove and Kyle white lead the way for the reigning State Champions.
The Blugolds score 30 unanswered points to run away with the 44-22 victory.
Notable Blugolds-
Jackson Flottmeyer: 16-25, 166 yds, 43 yds rushing, 1 TD, 2 rush TD, 2 INT; Calvin Hargrove: 102 yds rushing, 1 TD, 3 rec, 40 yds rec, 1 TD; Logan Becker: 2 rec, 56 yds rec, 1 TD
Notable Red Hawks-
Cody Schmitz: 3-7, 67 yds, 45 yds rushing; Brady Seiling: 49 yds rushing, 28 yds rec; Nate Schindler: 58 yds rushing, 8 yds rec