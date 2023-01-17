 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Coulee Conference Girls Basketball: Luther and Westby square off for 2nd

  • Updated
  • 0
Luther vs. Westby Girls Basketball
Billy Hatfield

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Norse and the Knights both enter the Tuesday evening contest 4-1 in conference play, so the winner will take sole possession of second place.

It was a battle of defenses in the first half, as Westby held the narrow 14-13 lead at the break. The Norse outscored the Knights by 3 in the second half, to escape with the slim 35-31 victory.

Jayda Berg and Kennedy Brueggen led the way for Westby, each dropping 10 points in the contest. Hannah Matzke led the Knights with 9.

The Norse will be on the road for their 4th straight game Friday, January 20 when they face off with G-E-T. Luther will also hit the road for their next contest, Thursday, January 19, when they meet Cochrane-Fountain City.

