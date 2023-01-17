Coulee Conference Girls Basketball: Luther and Westby square off for 2nd

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Norse and the Knights both enter the Tuesday evening contest 4-1 in conference play, so the winner will take sole possession of second place.
It was a battle of defenses in the first half, as Westby held the narrow 14-13 lead at the break. The Norse outscored the Knights by 3 in the second half, to escape with the slim 35-31 victory.
Jayda Berg and Kennedy Brueggen led the way for Westby, each dropping 10 points in the contest. Hannah Matzke led the Knights with 9.
The Norse will be on the road for their 4th straight game Friday, January 20 when they face off with G-E-T. Luther will also hit the road for their next contest, Thursday, January 19, when they meet Cochrane-Fountain City.