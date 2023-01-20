 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coulee Conference Hoops: G-E-T hosts Viroqua in a Battle of the Hawks

  • Updated
  • 0
G-E-T vs. Viroqua Basketball
Billy Hatfield

The Red Hawks squared off with the Blackhawks as G-E-T looks to take sole possession of 3rd in the conference.

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Red Hawks squared off with the Blackhawks as G-E-T looks to take sole possession of 3rd in the conference.

An early 15-5 scoring run by the Red Hawks put Viroqua on their heels. They were never able to bounce back and drop the contest 70-44.

Cody Schmitz led the Red Hawks with 29 points, while Braden Anibas added 14. Henry Urch paced the Blackhawks with 11.

G-E-T will once again host their next contest Monday, January 23, when they welcome Cochrane-Fountain City. The Blackhawks will travel to Prairie du Chien Tuesday, January 24 for their next game.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you