Coulee Conference Hoops: G-E-T hosts Viroqua in a Battle of the Hawks

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Red Hawks squared off with the Blackhawks as G-E-T looks to take sole possession of 3rd in the conference.
An early 15-5 scoring run by the Red Hawks put Viroqua on their heels. They were never able to bounce back and drop the contest 70-44.
Cody Schmitz led the Red Hawks with 29 points, while Braden Anibas added 14. Henry Urch paced the Blackhawks with 11.
G-E-T will once again host their next contest Monday, January 23, when they welcome Cochrane-Fountain City. The Blackhawks will travel to Prairie du Chien Tuesday, January 24 for their next game.