Coulee Conference Hoops: Knights hope to extend winning streak

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - After granting Head Coach Brad Schaper his 200th win Thursday, Luther looks to extend the winning streak to 6 on Friday night.
The Knights were lethal from behind the arc in the first half, going 11 for 17 as they poured in 50 points before the halftime buzzer. They would add 30 more in the second half, to run away with the 80-38 win.
Synclair Byus led the scoring for Luther with 15 points, shooting 3 of 3 from behind the 3-point line. Isaiah Schwichtenberg added 12 points for the Knights. Owen Zahm and Clayton Weston paced the Blackhawks with 8 points each.
The Knights will hit the road for their next game, Tuesday, January 10 in Arcadia. Viroqua will also play again on Tuesday, hosting top-ranked West Salem.