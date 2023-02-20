Coulee Conference Hoops: Panthers seek 4th consecutive title with win over Luther

 Skip to main content
...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focusing on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this time for
counties in southeastern Minnesota and western into central
Wisconsin. While the snow tapers off during the morning on
Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to
blowing and drifting snow. Although, given the expected temporary
lull in precipitation, headlines are expected to temporarily
expire Wednesday morning.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday afternoon with the
potential to produce another 10 inches of snow over the watch area
in southeast Minnesota and western into central Wisconsin. Strong
winds in these areas will continue to result in blowing and
drifting snow. The watch area from northeast Iowa into far
southwest Wisconsin exhibits the potential to receive up to 6
inches of snowfall accumulations as well as a quarter inch of ice
accumulations through Thursday.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next couple days.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Snow
accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible Tuesday night into
Wednesday morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow
possible. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with
locally higher amounts possible Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 6
AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Billy Hatfield

Luther has only lost 1 game this year, a week 2 match-up with West Salem. They look for revenge as well as to stay alive in the conference title chase. The Panthers can claim their 4th consecutive Coulee title with a win.

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - Luther has only lost 1 game this year, a week 2 match-up with West Salem. They look for revenge as well as to stay alive in the conference title chase. The Panthers can claim their 4th consecutive Coulee title with a win.

It was a back-and-forth match-up through much of the first half, before the Panthers would eventually pull ahead by 7 at halftime.

The Knights looked to make a comeback, but once the threes began falling for the Panthers, there wasn't much of an answer. The Panthers dropped 47 points in the second half alone.

West Salem completes their four-peat with the 81-57 victory.

Peter Lattos led the Panthers in scoring with 24 points, while Tamarrein Henderson added 23. Kodi Miller paced the Knights with 26 points.

The Panthers will play their final regular season game on the road Thursday, February 23 in Arcadia. Luther will also finish out their season that night, hosting G-E-T.

