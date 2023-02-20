Coulee Conference Hoops: Panthers seek 4th consecutive title with win over Luther

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - Luther has only lost 1 game this year, a week 2 match-up with West Salem. They look for revenge as well as to stay alive in the conference title chase. The Panthers can claim their 4th consecutive Coulee title with a win.
It was a back-and-forth match-up through much of the first half, before the Panthers would eventually pull ahead by 7 at halftime.
The Knights looked to make a comeback, but once the threes began falling for the Panthers, there wasn't much of an answer. The Panthers dropped 47 points in the second half alone.
West Salem completes their four-peat with the 81-57 victory.
Peter Lattos led the Panthers in scoring with 24 points, while Tamarrein Henderson added 23. Kodi Miller paced the Knights with 26 points.
The Panthers will play their final regular season game on the road Thursday, February 23 in Arcadia. Luther will also finish out their season that night, hosting G-E-T.