Coulee Conference Hoops: Red Hawks host Norsemen in battle for Third

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hawks Basketball
Billy Hatfield

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The host team entered the contest with a slim 1/2 game lead over Westby in the conference standings. They look to tighten their grip on third with a win Thursday night.

The Red Hawks started this game red hot. Braden Anibas scored the first 8 points of the game, as G-E-T would go on to drop 21 unanswered points to start the contest. That deficit would be far too much for the Norsemen to battle back from. G-E-T wins big, 67-34.

Cody Schmitz led the Red Hawks with 25, while Braden Anibas added 16 points. Caleb Johnson led the Norsemen with 16 points.

G-E-T will stay home for their next contest Tuesday, January 31 when they welcome the conference-leading Panthers. Westby will once again hit the road for their next game, Monday, January 30 in Arcadia.

