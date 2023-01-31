Coulee Conference Hoops: Red Hawks host state-ranked Panthers

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Ranked #2 in the state in Division 3, West Salem looks to stay undefeated in conference play at G-E-T Tuesday night.
The buckets were flowing from the Panthers early on, riding a 21-1 scoring run and never looking back. West Salem runs away with the 81-44 win to remain unbeaten in Coulee Conference play.
Carson Koepnick led the Panthers with 17 points on the night, while Joe Sullivan added 15. Cody Schmitz paced the Red Hawks with 12.
West Salem will hit the road for their next game Friday, February 3 in Westby. The Red Hawks will also play Westby next, on Thursday, February 2.