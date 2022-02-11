 Skip to main content
Coulee Conference Showdown: Luther Hoops hosting Westby

  • Updated
The Knights are currently ranked 9th in Division 4, and look to show off why against the Norsemen Friday night.

Luther took the early lead and never looked back in this one. They led 40-26 at the half, but not much changed after the break. The knights take the second half 36-22 to win the game 76-48.

Notable Knights: Kodi Miller - 16 pts (6-10), 6 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, BLK; Gavin Proudfoot - 15 pts (5-11), 15 REB, BLK, STL; Isaiah Schwichtenberg - 15 pts (6-13), 2 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

Notable Norsemen: Cale Griffin - 11 pts (2-13), 4 REB, 2 STL

