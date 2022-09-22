Coulee Conference Volleyball: Red Hawks hope to steal a win from Westby at home

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Norsemen are 6-0 in conference play entering the Thursday night match-up with G-E-T.
In set 1, Tricia Klum finds Emily Collins for the kill. This would be a sign of things to come as the duo would lead the team in assists (22-Klum) and kills (12-Collins).
Red Hawks fighting to stay in the match. Kayla Schultz fakes a set and finds a hole on the other side for the sneaky score.
But the Westby front line was lethal, Kennedy Brueggen cleans up a loose bump and buries it on the far court.
The Norsemen remain unbeaten in Coulee Conference play, winning the match in 3 sets: 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.
Team Leaders:
Westby - Emily Collins: 12 kills, 2.5 blocks; Tricia Klum: 22 assists, 2 aces; Bethany Roethel: 12 digs
G-E-T - Elyse Schoonover: 8 kills, 9 digs, 2 aces; Kaylee Hauge: 6 assists