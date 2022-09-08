Coulee Conference Volleyball: Top teams square off in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Norsemen and Panthers have both jumped out to 2-0 starts in conference play. One side will receive their first loss as the teams meet Thursday night.
Panthers on the prowl in set 3. Makena Ihle gets the set and drops it in for the kill.
Westby's Jayda Berg goes for the kill, but is denied by Reece Sackett. Panthers led by as much as 6 in the third set.
But here come the Norsemen. Berg elevates again for the kill, and easily gets over the defense. One of her 8 kills on the night.
Westby was able to hold off the Panthers late push to take set 3 and the match. They advance to 3-0 in conference play following the win in 3 straight sets: 25-20, 25-17, 27-25.
Notables:
West Salem - Kendall Burkhamer: 9 kills
Westby - Jayda Berg: 8 kills