Coulee Girls Basketball: Red Hawks hope to shock the Norse at home

GALESVILLE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Westby is only 1 loss back in the conference standings, and they hope to put on the pressure with a win against G-E-T.
The Red Hawks were hanging in with their opponents most of the first half, trailing 16-14 at one point. Then the Norse finish the game on a massive 47-4 scoring run to absolutely run away with the contest. Westby wins big, 63-18.
Kennedy Brueggen led the Norse with 18 points on the night. Naveah Becker paced the home team with 7.
Westby will serve as host of their next contest Tuesday, January 24 when they welcome Arcadia. The Red Hawks will hit the road Monday, January 23 for a conference dual with Viroqua.