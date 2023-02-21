Coulee Region Cyclones edge out Black River Falls in double OT thriller

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- McKenna LaFleur had two goals and an assist, including the game-winner in double overtime, as the Cyclones defeated the Tigers 3-2 to advance to the sectional finals.
The game was scoreless until midway through the second period. Black River Falls struck first on a goal by Zowie Hunter.
After the two teams traded scores to start out the third, the Cyclones tied it late on a goal by freshman Brooke Borkenhagen.
The 2-2 score stood until double overtime, when LaFleur put away the final goal on a pass from teammate Jaden Hammes.