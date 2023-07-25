Coulee Region logrollers place high at Lumberjack World Championships

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A handful of professional logrollers from the Coulee Region placed highly at the Lumberjack World Championships over the weekend in Hayward, Wis.
More than 40 total competitors took part on the men's and women's side. The latter seeing Livi Pappadopoulos winner the title for the fifth time in a row.
Having first started the sport at age eight and going pro at 17, she says the added expectations of repeating are the hardest part.
“There’s added pressure every single year and every single tournament," Pappadopoulos said. "The competition keeps getting much better. People are working harder. They’re devoting their lives to becoming as great as logrollers as they can. On top of that, people expect me to win and there are other people who don’t want me to win because I keep winning. I have to keep on top of my game. Keep trying new things. My rolling style changes a little bit each year as my body changes and my training changes.”
Among the other local competitors, Ella Wedul placed 7th as a rookie in 2023. She says there are notable differences compared to amateur competitions.
“I’d say the biggest difference is that professionals know how to move the log," Wedul said. "They’re smarter and they think about actively pushing the log a specific way or using a specific tactic. What I noticed in U17 is that a lot of people just stayed on the log and weren’t really thinking about it. But with the pro women, sometimes they might not be as good as staying on the log as long but they were smart about it.”
Connor Birdsong placed third on the men's side and he enjoys every aspect of logrolling.
“Probably the best part about logrolling is the people that I’ve met through it," Birdsong said. "The people I get to train with like Ella and Livi. Even my competitors. I’m really closer with and always look forward to the competitions just to be able to see them and compete with them.”
Pappadopoulos and company have two more major events yet this summer. Those will be held in British Columbia and Longview, Washington.