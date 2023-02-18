 Skip to main content
D1 Boys Wrestling Sectional: Seven Coulee Region grapplers punch ticket to state

  Updated
Seven local D1 wrestlers qualify for individual state
Dylan Srocki

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW)- A trio of Holmen Vikings (Turner Campbell, Preston Kratochvill, and Matt McBride) headline a small group of area wrestlers to record a top-two finish on Saturday morning in the Division One Sectional held at Eau Claire North. 

Campbell won his weight class, while Kratochvill and McBride both ended up as the runners-up in their division. 

Devon Lietzau (Sparta), Jackson Hughes (Onalaska/Luther), Gavin Finch (Tomah), and Andy Johnson (West Salem/Bangor) are also moving on to Madison for individual state, which will be held next weekend. 

