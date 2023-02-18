D1 Girls Wrestling Sectional: Holmen, Sparta have big day on mats with multiple state qualifiers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WXOW)- Three Vikings walked away from Saturday's sectional meet at Eau Claire North as the champions in their weight class, while the Spartans had two grapplers take home the gold.
For Holmen, Evelyn Vetsch, Alexa Szak, and Maddie Hall are moving on to the Kohl Center for next weekend's individual state championships.
Sparta's representatives are Vanessa Gavila and Kylie Hanson.
Amelia Adams (Logan/Central) and Zandrea Mason (Tomah) also won their weight class and will compete in Madison.