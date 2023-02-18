D3 Boys Wrestling Sectional: Aquinas sending eight wrestlers to State tournament

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WXOW)- The Blugolds were competitive nearly across the board at the Division 3 sectional in Richland Center on Saturday morning. Aquinas ended up with eight state qualifiers out of 14 weight classes.
Roger Flege, Jake Fitzpatrick, Jesse Penchi, Calvin Hargrove and Brady Lehnerr all recorded either 2nd or 3rd place finishes for the Blugolds.
Tate Flege, David Malin, and Tyson Martin all ended up as the sectional champions.
Westby also qualified multiple wrestlers, with Jayden Grier and Garrett Vatland set to move on to the state tournament.
Jackson Shramek (Blair-Taylor) and Austin Culpitt (Cashton) will represent their schools in Madison as well.