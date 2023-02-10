Dairyland-Large Conference Hoops: Pirates host Lady Wildcats for the conference title

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wisc. (WXOW) - Blair-Taylor must put its unbeaten record on the line Friday night when they travel to face Cochrane-Fountain City. These two squads needed overtime to settle their last meeting, a narrow 64-62 Lady Wildcat win on their home court.
Blair-Taylor starts out hot in this one, building a quick 7-0 lead just 3 minutes in. They would balloon that lead to 42-26 by halftime. The Lady Wildcats collect their 22nd win of the season and their 4th consecutive conference title following the 72-54 victory.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Lindsay Steien with 25 points and 7 assists. Abby Thompson ended the game with 23 points and 5 steals, and Lexi Lofgren was just 1 rebound shy of the double-double with 10 points and 9 boards. The Pirates were led by Bella Holzer with 14 and Alexis Pronschinske with 13.
Blair-Taylor will hit the hardwood once again Tuesday, February 14 hosting Alma Center Lincoln. The Pirates next game will be their final of the regular season, Thursday, February 16 at Melrose-Mindoro.